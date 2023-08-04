Milkmen Win Series Finale by One Run against Dockhounds

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen mounted a two-run comeback to claim the series finale at Lake Country to send the team back home on a high note.

The DockHounds struck first in the game, putting up two runs in the third inning. But Milwaukee quickly tied the game in the fourth with Gabriel Cancel scoring Cam Balego on a groundout, and Miguel Gomez scoring Roy Morales with a ground rule double.

Starting pitcher Christian Young then gave up another two runs in the fifth as Lake Country regained a two-run lead. But Young finished his night by going six innings and striking out seven while only giving up one walk.

The Milkmen continued to fight and tied the game by hitting solo home runs in back-to-back innings in the seventh and eighth from Aaron Hill and Morales.

Then in the ninth, Milwaukee found themselves with the bases loaded and only one out. With a 3-1 count Morales was then hit by a pitch and the Milkmen took a 5-4 lead. They then took that lead to the bottom of the inning and then had two runners in scoring position with just one out to go. Closer Peyton Gray then tossed a swinging strike on a full count to end the game for Milwaukee.

"We're excited to come home, it was a tough road trip but it was nice to end it on a positive note." Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the win. "Not exactly the result we wanted over the series but it's always nice to go home on a win."

The Milkmen will now return home to take on the Chicago Dogs. Tomorrow's game against Chicago is also Oktoberfest night for Milwaukee! The team will wear special jerseys that will be up for auction during that game and go by the name "Milwaukee Sausages" for the night! We hope to see you soon!

