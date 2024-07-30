Monarchs' Bullpen Battles Past Winnipeg

July 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Kansas City Monarchs' bullpen bounced back Tuesday night.

The Kansas City bullpen combined for four scoreless innings to outlast the Winnipeg Goldeyes, beating Winnipeg 4-3 at Blue Cross Park.

Jonathan Sprinkle (1-1) struck out a pair in a shutout eighth inning. A.J. Alexy (2) nailed down the ninth to give the Monarchs their first win in Canada this season.

Kansas City (34-33) leveled an early run off a strange groundout. Herbert Iser dribbled a ball down the first base line, and Trent Giambrone scampered home on contact. The throw from Jake McMurray was up the line, which caused Rob Emery to miss the tag.

Giambrone missed the plate on a feet-first slide but palmed it to make it 1-1.

KC exploded the third time through the lineup card. Back-to-back singles set up Frankie Tostado to drive in his team-leading 45th RBI. Tostado lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to give Kansas City a 2-1 advantage.

Giambrone followed up one batter later. The former Chicago Cub scythed a double down the left field line to score Ross Adolph from first base to boost the Monarch lead to two.

The Monarchs pitching staff thrived through six innings. Connor Curlis and Zack Leban combined for five scoreless innings with four punchouts.

Kansas City manufactured the game-winning run in the ninth inning. New addition Carson Maxwell singled to get on base and advanced to second. Ross Adolph played a groundball to move Maxwell to third, but Winnipeg (38-31) threw the baseball out of play, which allowed Maxwell to score.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs look to clinch a series victory tomorrow. RHP Hunter McMahon gets the ball for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.