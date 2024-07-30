Cougars Split Doubleheader with Dogs

GENEVA, Ill. - In the first two games of a four-game set, the Kane County Cougars split a doubleheader with the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In the first game of the twin bill, Chicago (36-34) took an early lead against Cougars' (40-30) starter AJ Jones. Jones walked the first three batters of the ballgame before Gus Sosa hit an opposite-field double to clear the bases and put the Dogs ahead 3-0. Chicago added to its lead in the top of the third on an RBI single by Sosa that made it 4-0.

The Cougars responded in a big way in the bottom of the fourth. Claudio Finol led off the frame with a double down the line. Then, Josh Allen crushed a two-run homer to straightaway left. It was Allen's third straight game with a home run. Following Allen's homer, Hayden Dunhurst singled. One batter later, Trendon Craig tied the game with a two-run blast off the scoreboard to make it 4-4.

However, Chicago took the lead back in the top of the seventh. After a Narciso Crook single, Jacob Teter belted a two-run homer off CJ Carter (2-1) to put the Dogs up 6-4. Joey Marciano then earned the save in the bottom of the seventh. Zach Davidson (1-0) earned the win for Chicago with two scoreless innings of relief.

Game two was highlighted by a great start from Cougars' lefty Tommy Sommer (3-1). Sommer tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just three hits. The southpaw also picked up five strikeouts against two walks.

The Cougars provided early run support for Sommer. After three straight walks from Chicago starter Matt Walker (4-2), Todd Lott hit a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. One inning later, Allen and Ernny Ordoñez drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Then, Harrison Smith came through with a two-run triple to left-center that pushed the Cougars lead to three runs.

After Sommer departed, the Cougars received great work out of the bullpen. Vin Tinpanelli tossed a scoreless frame in the sixth in his first home appearance for the Cougars. In the seventh, Tyler Beardsley clinched the shutout with a scoreless frame to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Cougars continue the four-game set with Chicago on Wednesday night. Left-hander Jake Carroll (1-2, 5.61 ERA) will start for the Dogs, while the Cougars will have righty Westin Muir (6-7, 4.88) on the bump. The Cougars will have eight straight home games through Thursday, August 8th. tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

