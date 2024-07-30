Birds' Hot Start Holds Up

Fargo, ND - The Canaries scored four times in the first inning on Tuesday and went on to defeat Fargo-Moorhead 4-3 at Newman Outdoor Field.

Trevor Achenbach and Hunter Clanin each drew first inning, bases loaded walks, sandwiched around Drew Mount being hit by a pitch. Spencer Sarringar followed with an RBI sacrifice fly.

The RedHawks answered with a pair of solo homeruns and an RBI single but could get no closer. Brady Stover and Christian Johnson each threw a scoreless inning of relief in the seventh and eighth before Charlie Hasty stranded two on base in the ninth to earn his 11th save.

Jordan Barth finished with a pair of hits as the Birds improve to 39-29 overall. The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 7:02pm.

