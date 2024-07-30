Explorers Return Home for Big Series

July 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Explorers return home to close out July and welcome August with great midweek promotions and another J.D. Scholten start. It's baseball time in Siouxland, and the X's welcome fans out for affordable family summertime fun. Come out and support your X's!

Explorers Opponent

The Lincoln Saltdogs, July 30-August 1

Tuesday, July 30 - 7:05 p.m.

TACO TUESDAY: Enjoy $2 tacos and select beverage specials.

Wednesday, July 31 - 7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long! plus BARK IN THE PARK! Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you!

Thursday, August 1 - 7:05 p.m.

J.D. SCHOLTEN TAKES THE MOUND: Sioux City's own J.D. Scholten takes the mound against Lincoln, and it is THIRSTY THURSDAY: $2 Busch Light & Coors Light (12oz cans) plus $2 Pepsi products. Enjoy cornhole, lawn darts, & more! The Explorers also CELEBRATE READING NIGHT (Sioux City)

Following the series, the Explorers will hit the road for a three-game series at Kane County on August 2-4 then move on to Kansas City in a key clash with the Monarchs August 5-7.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

