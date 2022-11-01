Monarchs Announce 2023 Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Kansas City Monarchs have announced their 100-game schedule for the 2023 season. The team is set to open the season on the road at Sioux City (Iowa) on May 12th against the Explorers with the home opener and opening night on tap for May 19th against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

"We're excited to announce our 2023 season. In the 2023 season we look to build on the successes from last year, learn from our mistakes and play the best baseball in the state of Kansas. We play for Kansas City and look forward to seeing all our friends and fans out at Legends Field next season. Come join the Monarchy," said Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer.

The "Monarchy" returns in 2023 with a schedule that includes 50 home dates with eight weekends of Monarchs excitement at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The Monarchs will also celebrate the 4th of July at Legends Field hosting the Sioux Falls Canaries, and they will also be home for Labor Day weekend to close out the regular season against the Lake Country DockHounds on September 1st - 4th.

The 2023 American Association division format will not change with the Monarchs once again in the West Division. Joining the Monarchs in the West Division members are the Fargo-Moorhead (ND/MN) RedHawks, Lincoln (NE) Saltdogs, Sioux City (IA) Explorers, Sioux Falls (SD) Canaries and Winnipeg (MB) Goldeyes. The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne (TX) Railroaders, Gary SouthShore (IN) RailCats, Kane County (IL) Cougars, Lake Country (WI) DockHounds and Milwaukee Milkmen.

The Monarchs will play 62 games against the West Division with 31 games at home and 31 games on the road. The remaining 38 games will come against the East Division with Kansas City playing 19 home games and 19 road games against the East.

For the second straight year, the season will also feature the highlight of Monarchs hosting the Savannah Bananas as part of the Bananas World Tour on May 5th and 6th at Legends Field. Currently, fans that purchase any 2023 Monarchs Ticket Package (6-game, 12-game, half season, full season) will get on the priority list to purchase Bananas tickets BEFORE they go on sale to the public. (Priority access members will be notified when they are able to purchase Bananas tickets In 2023).

The American Association playoff format will remain unchanged in the race for the 2023 Miles Wolff Cup. The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs. The club that wins the division in the regular season will pick their first-round opponent from the qualifiers within the division in the best-of-three Division Playoff Series. The second round Division Championship Series will also be a best-of-three series. The Miles Wolff Cup Finals will culminate in the crowning of a league champion in a best-of-five series.

The Monarchs will announce game times, promotional schedule, and preseason exhibition games and times at a later date. All 100 Monarchs games including all 50 road games can be heard once againon the Monarchs Broadcast Network. Stay tuned to monarchs baseball.com.and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the year.

Season tickets for the Kansas City Monarchs can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. Purchase your Monarchs plan today! For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the Monarchs Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693.

