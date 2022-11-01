Cougars Announce 2023 Schedule, Begin Season May 11

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars organization has announced the game schedule for the 2023 season. Opening night will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The Cougars will play 50 home games at Northwestern Medicine Field in 2023 and return 25 spectacular firework shows as well as weekly specials such as Thirsty Thursday with $2 beers, hot dogs and sodas. New promotions and theme nights will be announced later.

Full season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with individual tickets expected to go on sale in the spring. Partial season tickets of 5-20 games will go on sale later this fall. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 to purchase season or group tickets.

