American Association of Professional Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

November 1, 2022 - American Association (AA)







MOORHEAD, MN - On the heels of one of the most exciting playoffs in league history, the American Association of Professional Baseball is set up for even bigger things, starting with the release of the 2023 regular season schedule.

Opening Day 2023 is split with three games on May 11 and a full slate of six games on May 12. The 100-game regular season will conclude on Monday, September 4, 2023 (Labor Day) and includes All-Star events July 17-19 at a location to be announced at a later date.

The American Association will maintain the East Division and West Division format for the 2023 season. The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne (TX) Railroaders, Gary SouthShore (IN) RailCats, Kane County (IL) Cougars, Lake Country (WI) DockHounds and Milwaukee Milkmen. The West Division members are the Fargo-Moorhead (ND/MN) RedHawks, Kansas City (KS) Monarchs, Lincoln (NE) Saltdogs, Sioux City (IA) Explorers, Sioux Falls (SD) Canaries and Winnipeg (MB) Goldeyes.

Following the success of the 2022 Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs the playoff structure will remain unchanged. The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs. The club that wins the division in the regular season will pick their first-round opponent of the qualifiers within the division, in the best-of-three Division Playoff Series. The second round Division Championship Series will also be a best-of-three series. The Miles Wolff Cup Finals will culminate in the crowning of a league champion, with a best-of-five series.

"As we look ahead to the 2023 season we're optimistic about the growth of our league, improvements to our on-field play, and the love of the game," said Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "The 12 communities which we serve are stronger than ever and we look forward to bringing great baseball and great entertainment to them all come May."

American Association Stories from November 1, 2022

