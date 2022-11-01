Goldeyes Announce 2023 Schedule, Home Opener May 19th

The American Association once again plays a continuous, 100-game schedule, and retains the East/West divisional format introduced last year. The Goldeyes compete in the American Association West Division alongside the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Sioux Falls Canaries.

The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country DockHounds, and Milwaukee Milkmen.

The Goldeyes host 50 home games at Shaw Park, including nine weekends. Winnipeg's 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th against the DockHounds.

The final regular season home game is Sunday, August 27th versus Kansas City before the Goldeyes close out the schedule with a six-game road trip.

Standard first pitch times at Shaw Park are 6:35 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 6:05 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:05 p.m. (Sunday). Exceptions take place for school day matinee games on Thursday, May 25th versus Kane County and Wednesday, June 7th versus Chicago, both of which are scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Monday, July 31st versus Fargo-Moorhead is an early evening start time at 5:30 p.m.

The Goldeyes host each of their 11 American Association opponents at Shaw Park in at least one series, and visit every opposing city at least once with the exception of Cleburne.

Winnipeg's longest homestand is nine games, taking place from May 19th-28th, and again from July 7th-16th. The Goldeyes' longest road trip of the season is 10 games from June 26th-July 5th.

First pitch times for road games will be announced in the coming weeks.

For a second straight season, the American Association playoff format includes eight teams. The top four clubs (by winning percentage) in each division qualify for the postseason. Two best-of-three series within each division determine the participants in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Final. The 2023 American Association playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday, September 6th.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Schedule Breakdown

Total Games: 100

Home Games: 50

Away Games: 50

Home Games by Day of the Week

Sunday: 9

Monday: 2

Tuesday: 7

Wednesday: 7

Thursday: 7

Friday: 9

Saturday: 9

Shaw Park Game Times

Monday-Friday: 6:35 p.m.

Saturday: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: 1:05 p.m.

Shaw Park Game Time Exceptions

Thursday, May 25th (11:05 a.m.)

Wednesday, June 7th (11:05 a.m.)

Monday, July 31st (5:35 p.m.)

Total Games vs. West Division: 63

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks: 14

Kansas City Monarchs: 15

Lincoln Saltdogs: 13

Sioux City Explorers: 9

Sioux Falls Canaries: 12

Total Games vs. East Division: 37

Chicago Dogs: 6

Cleburne Railroaders: 6

Gary SouthShore RailCats: 6

Kane County Cougars: 6

Lake Country DockHounds: 6

Milwaukee Milkmen: 7

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

