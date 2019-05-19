Moix Monday Pup-Days

Attention dog lovers! The Arkansas Travelers and Moix RV in Conway have partnered for the 2019 season to bring you Moix Monday Pup-days! Every Monday home game is now a K9 Friendly experience for our four legged fans. Not only are dogs invited, but owners get $3 off admission with your dog!

We know watching a game without your best friend can be ruff, so now dogs can catch the action too! If you would like to attend a Moix Monday Pup-day simply purchase your discounted ticket the box office on game day, then enter the third base gate with your dog. Once inside the gates dogs and humans alike can enjoy Dizzy's Dog Run located above section 218, dog water stations, dog friendly reserved or general admission seating and concessions. Bring your best friend and catch a Travs game every Monday, courtesy of Moix RV!

2019 Moix Monday Pup-day 7:10 p.m. Games:

5/20

7/8

7/22

8/5

8/12

Other Dog Friendly Nights in 2019:

5/23

Bark in the Ball Park

First 300 dogs get a Rope Frisbee courtesy of Arvest Bank

5/31

Dizzy's 2 nd Birthday Bash

