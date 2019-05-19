Sod Poodles Win Third Straight, Take Series in Frisco

May 19, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles used an offensive barrage and solid pitching to win a third straight game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, getting by the Frisco RoughRiders 10-5 on Sunday afternoon.

After dropping the series opener, Amarillo bounced back to win three consecutive games against the first place RoughRiders and win the series.

The Sod Poodles plated three runs in the first inning, with two coming on a two-RBI single from Webster Rivas. Amarillo made it a 4-0 lead in the fourth with Owen Miller's run-scoring double against Frisco starter Jonathan Hernandez.

Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens delivered four scoreless innings to begin his outing but gave up two runs in the fifth as Frisco cut the lead to 4-2.

With two runners in scoring position in the top of the sixth, Hudson Potts drilled a two-run double off the left field fence to give Amarillo a 6-2 advantage.

After going six innings while allowing just two runs, Scholtens ran into trouble in the seventh. He allowed two straight hits to start the inning and was replaced by right-hander Kyle Lloyd.

Lloyd proceeded to strike out two straight batters but then allowed a two-run single to Josh Altmann. Later in the frame, Michael De Leon hit an RBI single to make it a 6-5 ballgame.

After a scoreless eighth, the Sod Poodles added insurance in the ninth against Frisco lefty James Jones. Rodrigo Orozco, who had a four-hit afternoon, began the frame with a single. Ivan Castillo, who had three hits, also singled. Edward Olivares then singled home Orozco to put Amarillo ahead 7-5.

With two outs and two on-base, Kyle Overstreet put the game away with his first home run of the season. Overstreet belted a three-run homer to left field, capping a nine hit series in Frisco. The Sod Poodles led 10-5.

Lloyd finished his outing with two scoreless frames, ultimately throwing three innings of relief while giving up just one run for the save. Scholtens picked up his second win of the campaign.

The Sod Poodles return home to HODGETOWN on Monday night for the opening tilt of a seven-game homestand. First pitch against the Corpus Christi Hooks is at 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo sends right-hander T.J. Weir to the hill while the Hooks counter with righty Brandon Bielak. The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ, MiLB TV, and via radio streaming platforms beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Sam Levitt on the play-by-play call.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.