Naturals Take Wild Win on Stormy Saturday

May 19, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ar. -- The Springfield Cardinals (18-24) plated a pair of late runs in the 9th and got the tying run as close as third base, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-23) escaped with a 7-6 win on Saturday at Arvest Ballpark. The first pitch was delayed by an hour and 12 minutes due to inclement weather.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Andres Sotillet (2-1)

L: RHP Hector Mendoza (0-1)

S: RHP Franco Terrero (4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-For the second straight game, Springfield struck first in the top of the first. With two on and two down, RF Johan Mieses rifled an RBI single to left field, scoring CF Dylan Carlson from second for the 1-0 lead.

-The Cardinals then added three runs in the top of the third, capitalizing on two throwing errors and three wild pitches by former Cardinal RHP Conner Greene in the frame. DH Randy Arozarena and 3B Evan Mendoza both struck with RBI singles in the frame, with Mendoza working all the way home from first base on three wild pitches from Greene to make it 4-0.

-The Naturals got two runs back in the bottom of the third with RBI doubles from RF Khalil Lee and 2B Gabriel Cancel, halving the deficit to 4-2.

-Northwest Arkansas then completed the comeback in the fourth with a run-scoring error and an RBI single from 1B Angelo Castellano.

-Castellano struck again in the sixth with a go-ahead two-run homer, before adding another RBI single in the eighth to make it 7-4.

-The Cardinals sparked a ninth-inning rally with one-out singles from SS Jose Martinez and 2B Alberto Triunfel. One out later, both raced home when Naturals RF Khalil Lee dropped a pop fly in right-center that would have ended the game, instead bringing the Cardinals within one run with Carlson at second. Carlson moved to third on the second passed ball of the inning, but RHP Franco Terrero got Arozarena on a strikeout to save the game for the Naturals.

NOTABLES:

-CF Dylan Carlson ripped a triple on Saturday, his third straight game with an extra-base hit. He has gone 5x12 with two home runs, two triples, a double, five RBIs and five runs through the first three games of the series.

-RF Johan Mieses went 2x3 with an RBI single, and is 5x10 with a homer, a double and four RBIs in the first three games of the set.

-RHP Angel Rondon made his Double-A debut on the mound for Springfield and went 5.0 innings with four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out four.

-The Naturals hung on for the win despite committing five errors with four wild pitches and two walks.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals conclude the series in Northwest Arkansas on Sunday at 2:05pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

Springfield returns home on Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. for Game 1 of a three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers. Don't miss the next Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day with hot dogs for just a buck on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30pm, before the quick series wraps up with an 11:10am First Pitch on Wednesday, May 22.

Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at www.SpringfieldCardinals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 19, 2019

Naturals Take Wild Win on Stormy Saturday - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.