Modesto Walks All over Ports in 17-2 Loss

April 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts struck early and often on Saturday night, defeating the Ports 17-2 at John Thurman Field to take a 4-1 series lead.

Modesto (14-4) plated two in the first, one in the second, an four in the third to jump out to a 7-0 lead, capitalizing on the eight walks issued by starter Drew Conover.

The Ports (4-14) bullpen was taxed coming into the contest, but Corey Avant did help settle things down in the third and fourth innings by only allowing one inherited run. Tom Reisinger pitched a scoreless fifth, but ran into trouble in the sixth. Modesto would score six more runs in that sixth inning, capped off by Lazaro Montes' second three-run home run in as many nights.

Elijah Dale pitched six hitless innings for Modesto, walking just one batter and striking out six. The Ports would finally break up the no hitter with two outs in the eighth, when Casey Yamauchi tripled (1) to score Nick Schwartz who walked against reliever Yeury Tatiz. Cole Conn would drive in Yamauchi with a base hit for the Ports only two runs of the night.

Catcher Carlos Franco would pitch the bottom of the eighth, where Modesto would get four more runs against his floater pitches.

UP NEXT:

The series finale is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Ports Alejandro Manzano (1-1, 5.73) against Ashton Izzi (1-0, 2.25) of the Nuts.

