Quakes Win Another Series

April 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - One night after seeing their seven-game winning streak snapped, the Quakes got back to winning, as they picked up a 7-4 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Rancho pitching combined for 17 strikeouts and got a few timely hits to win their third straight series overall, giving them four of five over the Storm in the current series.

Tied at 1-1 in the fourth, the Quakes took the lead for good, as Juan Alonso got hit by an Isaiah Lowe (0-1) pitch with the bases loaded, forcing home Jake Gelof for a 2-1 lead.

The Quakes piled on with five in the sixth, as Logan Wagner's two-run triple broke it open a bit for a 4-1 lead. Jefferson Valladares and Jeral Perez also contributed RBIs to the five-run inning, making it 7-1.

The Storm got two back in the seventh and another in the eighth, but got shut down in the ninth by Reynaldo Yean, who earned his second save of the year.

Rancho reliever Jose Rodriguez (3-0) pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run for the win.

The Quakes (13-5) will look for five of six in the series on Sunday at 2pm, sending Cam Day (1-1) to the mound in the finale. Sunday is another U.S. Bank Youth Clinic, as local little leaguers can enjoy free baseball instruction from Quakes' players and coaches at 10am. Kids will Run the Bases after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

