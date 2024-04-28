Longwell breaks up combined no-hit bid by San Jose in 9th; but Fresno drops finale 5-3

April 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - A dog-packed crowd at Chukchansi Park almost witnessed history, as the Fresno Grizzlies (12-7) fell 5-3 to the San Jose Giants (9-11) Sunday afternoon from Downtown Fresno. The Grizzlies broke up a combined no-hitter by the Giants pitching staff with one out in the ninth inning, the latest chance involving Fresno since 1998. With the setback, Fresno dropped their fourth straight game and the series to San Jose. The Grizzlies suffered their first day game defeat and moved to 0-3 in two-run affairs.

The clubs started the contest with a back-and-forth pitcher's duel where both starters carried perfect games through four frames. San Jose struck first in the fifth, plating four runs thanks to two big knocks. Guillermo Williamson launched a two-run homer to left, sneaking the ball just over the 324 sign and wall. Then, Cole Foster roped a triple to the gap, adding another two Giants runs. In the bottom of the fifth, Fresno netted a run from three walks and a Tevin Tucker sacrifice fly. San Jose extended their advantage to 5-1 in the seventh when Foster laced a double, yielding Estanlin Cassiani.

Heading into the ninth, the Grizzlies still had not broken through with a hit. Andy Perez mustered a slow groundout to start the frame, ending his hit streak at 18 games (longest active in Minor League Baseball. With one out, Aidan Longwell golfed at a low pitch, sending a weak fly ball to right. The ball landed in front of the diving and outstretched glove of Cesar Quintas. The single sent Growlifornia into a frenzy, concluding the no-hitter and history. Jason Hinchman followed Longwell with a massive ground-rule double to right, putting Fresno in business. Longwell scampered home on a passed ball and Hinchman scored on a fielder's choice. Hinchman provided two of the three Grizzlies runs and the biggest hit of the afternoon. Despite the tying run reaching first and the go-ahead run getting to the plate, Fresno came up empty on the comeback.

San Jose southpaw Dylan Carmouche started the outstanding pitching with four perfect innings, fanning five. Esmerlin Vinicio and Junior Flores (win, 2-0) kept the no-hitter intact with three scoreless frames. Cody Tucker wrapped up the win with two solid innings, even though the pair of runs and hits were tagged to his line. Fresno righty Jace Kaminska (1-1) was cruising before sputtering in the fifth. Kaminska lasted five innings, punching out three. Both Tyler Hoffman and Welinton Herrera hurled scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Herrera was super impressive, striking out four in two frames of action. The clubs will enjoy an off-day on Monday before returning to their schedules on Tuesday (Fresno at Inland Empire).

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Jason Hinchman (1-3, 2B, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (1-4, R)

- LHP Welinton Herrera (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LHP Dylan Carmouche (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- SS Cole Foster (3-5, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI)

- DH Guillermo Williamson (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 6:35 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Inland Empire 66ers

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (1-0, 2.08) vs. Inland Empire RHP Keythel Key (1-1, 2.84)

On That Fres-Notes :

The Grizzlies have not won a series at Chukchansi Park since August 22-27, 2023 versus the Stockton Ports.

Grizzlies' lefty Welinton Herrera has five straight scoreless outings from April 12-28. He has tossed seven innings, allowing five hits, one hit-by-pitch, and no walks while striking out 14. Herrera has not walked a batter in his first seven outings this year (April 7-28). He has chucked nine and two-thirds frames, beaning three batters and punching out 19.

