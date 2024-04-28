Rancho Keeps Rolling with Another Home Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes continued their torrid pace on Sunday afternoon, taking yet another game from the Lake Elsinore Storm, a 7-4 win at LoanMart Field.

Jordan Thompson smashed a go-ahead grand slam and Juan Alonso followed two batters later with his first homer of the year, as the Quakes rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to take their second straight win overall.

Thompson's second homer of the year came against Storm reliever Keegan Collett (0-1), who was charged with the loss.

Reliever Jorge Gonzalez (3-0) fired two scoreless innings and was credited with the win.

Noah Ruen came on in the ninth and had his hands full, escaping a bases-loaded jam, retiring the final three hitters he faced to earn his second save of the year.

The win for Rancho gives them five of six in the series, the second straight series in which they've won five of six and gives them 13 wins in their last 15 games overall.

The Quakes (14-5) now own a season-best five-game lead in the South Division and will hit the road for two straight weeks, with stops in Modesto and then Visalia. On Tuesday night, Gabe Emmett (2-0) will look to keep it going for Rancho, as he'll be opposed by Modesto right-hander Brody Hopkins (0-1) at 7:05pm. The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

