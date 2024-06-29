Modesto Pulls Away Late For 10-4 Win Over Ports

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts came back on the Ports and pulled away late in the game for a 10-4 win on Friday night to even up the six-game series at 2-2.

The Ports led 4-3 after two innings, but fell behind after the Nuts racked up nine extra base hits - four home runs and five doubles - to just one for Stockton. The Nuts were up 3-1 after two solo home runs in the top of the second. But Dereck Salom drew a walk and Darlyn Montero dribbled out an infield single in his return to action to put two aboard for Nelson Beltran.

Beltran drove a ball into center that rolled all the way to the wall, as the Modesto outfield played him to go the other way and the center fielder could not catch up to it. That allowed both runs to score and Beltran to reach third, tying the game at 3-3. Elvis Rijo would lift a fly ball between the left fielder and shortstop, scoring Beltran for a 4-3 Ports advantage.

It would stay that way until the fourth when Modesto opened the inning with back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 4-4, before starter Yunior Tur retired the next three batters to end the inning. But the Ports would strand the bases loaded in the third and fourth innings, and the squandered opportunities on the scoreboard also gave momentum to the Nuts.

The Mariners No. 12 ranked prospect, Tai Peete, hit his first home run of the season into the Modesto bullpen to put the Nuts up 6-4 in the fifth, and they would lead the rest of the way. They hit three straight doubles to start the sixth and got a bases-loaded walk to score three more to go up 9-4. Luis Suisbel would hit a solo home run in the eighth for a 10-4 lead.

Bjay Cooke, Ryan Lasko, Rijo, and Beltran all had two hits on the night. T.J. Czyz allowed just one run in 2.1 innings of work, and Luke Anderson pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings in the game to lower his ERA to 0.84.

Game five is set for 7:05 PM, with RHP Will Schomberg (6-1, 2.62) going up against the Ports RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (2-1, 4.84).

It will be fireworks night on Saturday at Banner Island Ballpark, and Classic Car Night with a car show in front of the main gates. It's also another Splash for Cash Night and Behavioral Health Night presented by San Joaquin Behavioral Health Services.

