Quakes Get It Done on Friday

June 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes finally got a win in Lake Elsinore, snapping a nine-game losing streak at The Diamond with an 8-6 win over the Storm on Friday night.

Jesus Galiz and Cameron Decker both had big games offensively, while Noah Ruen pitched a season-high 3.1 innings in relief of starter Cam Day, as Rancho snapped a three-game losing streak overall to move back into a first-place tie in the second half.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Rancho got the offense crackin' against Storm starter Ian Koenig (0-1). Sean McLain's RBI single tied the game and Alexander Albertus' two-run double put the Quakes ahead to stay at 3-1. After a Galiz RBI single, Cameron Decker followed two batters later with his first homer in a Rancho uniform, making it 6-1.

As they did in the last few games, the Storm would rally, scoring the game's next three runs, chasing Day (2-3) in the sixth when a single from J.D. Gonzalez made it 6-4.

The Quakes would add to their lead though, as a wild pitch scored Galiz in the seventh and an RBI hit from Wilman Diaz made it 8-4 in the ninth.

Ruen would get touched for a pair of runs, thanks to a couple of hits and a pair of errors behind him in the ninth. Rosman Verdugo, representing the tying run at the plate, would go down looking to end it though, giving Ruen his fourth save of the year.

Rancho (4-2, 34-37) will look for two in a row on Saturday night at 5:15pm, as Luke Fox (0-0) will go to the mound against Lake Elsinore's Miguel Mendez (0-3).

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Monday, July 1, as they host the Visalia Rawhide at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

