Bullpen Falters Late on Saturday

June 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Storm got to the Rancho bullpen on Saturday night, rallying for a 6-3 win at the Lake Elsinore Diamond.

Three walks in the seventh and three more in the eighth fueled the fire, as the Quakes let a 2-1 lead slip away in dropping their fourth of five games in the series.

Ethan Long had five RBIs, including a three-run homer that put the finishing touches on the Lake Elsinore win.

Rancho starter Luke Fox threw well in just his second start, allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision.

Leading 2-1 in the seventh, Rancho's David Tiburcio (2-2) struggled with his command as the Storm took the lead for good on a Chase Valentine RBI single.

Storm reliever Maikel Miralles (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings for the win.

Rancho was held to just five hits, with Wilman Diaz producing two doubles and an RBI.

On Sunday, the Quakes (4-4, 34-38) will look to Eriq Swan (0-0) for the second time in the series, while Lake Elsinore will counter with Isaiah Lowe (5-2) at 1:15pm in the finale.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Monday, July 1, as they host the Visalia Rawhide at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

