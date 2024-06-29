Visalia's Explosive Ninth Inning Lifts the Rawhide Past Inland Empire

June 29, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







INLAND EMPIRE, CA- The Rawhide score five runs in the last two innings to defeat Inland Empire 9-3. The ninth inning featured ten rawhide batters including four runs on four hits. Kenny Castillo led the Hide going 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Castillo becomes the eighth Rawhide player with a four hit game and the first since June 8.

Nate Savino made his second Single-A start pitching 2.0 innings while giving up three runs on two hits. Visalia used four pitchers including Jorge Minyety, Matthew Linskey, and Listher Sosa. Minyety made his Rawhide debut pitching three scoreless innings and recieving his first single-A win. Listher Sosa recorded his third save of the season after pitching a scoreless last two innings.

Game five of the series is scheduled to start tomorrow night at 6:35 pm with left-handed pitcher Wilkin Paredes getting the start. Inland Empire's Barrett Kent will be the 66ers starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.