MLS NEXT PRO: Sporting KC II vs the Town FC: May 18, 2025
May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Sporting Kansas City II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 18, 2025
- Tacoma Defiance Faces Timbers2 Sunday Night at Providence Park - Tacoma Defiance
- Chattanooga FC Comes from Behind in Huntsville to Earn Gritty Win - Chattanooga FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Beau Barren to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract
- Sporting KC II Returns Home to Face the Town FC on Sunday at Noon
- Sporting KC II Picks up Road Point and First Clean Sheet of 2025 in Scoreless Draw at Austin FC II
- Sporting KC II Takes on Austin FC II in Friday Night Frontier Division Clash at Parmer Field
- Sporting KC II Falls 3-0 against Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday Afternoon