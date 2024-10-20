MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference QF: Chicago Fire FC II vs Orlando City B: Oct 20, 2024
October 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Chicago Fire FC II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 20, 2024
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Tonight at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Midfielder David Poreba Named to 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI
- Chicago Fire FC II to Host Orlando City B in 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs
- Chicago Fire FC II Captain David Poreba Wins 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award
- Chicago Fire FC II Qualifies for 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win against Philadelphia Union II
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 1-0 Clean Sheet Victory against Columbus Crew 2