MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference QF: Chicago Fire FC II vs Orlando City B: Oct 20, 2024

October 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II YouTube Video







You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 20, 2024

Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Tonight at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals - Tacoma Defiance

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.