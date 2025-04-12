MLS NEXT GA CUP: U18 GROUP STAGE: DAY 1: New York Red Bulls vs Leicester City FC

Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2025 Generation adidas Cup - the most expansive and competitive edition in the tournament's history. This elite international youth competition brings together 80 of the world's top teams, representing 14 countries across four continents. Global powerhouses like FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras clash with the best MLS academies, all battling for supremacy at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20. The future of the global game is here - and it all unfolds live on @mls @MLSNext 12-Apr 10:00 AM D.C. United vs PSV Eindhoven 12-Apr 12:00 PM Toronto FC vs FC Tokyo 12-Apr 2:30 PM New York Red Bulls vs Leicester City FC 12-Apr 4:30 PM Orlando City SC vs FC Internazionale Milano

La Major League Soccer y MLS NEXT presentan la Copa Generación adidas 2025, la edición más grande y competitiva en la historia del torneo. Esta competencia juvenil internacional de élite reúne a 80 de los mejores equipos del mundo, representando a 14 países en cuatro continentes. Potencias mundiales como el FC Bayern, el Inter de Milán y el Palmeiras se enfrentan a las mejores academias de la MLS, todas luchando por la supremacía en la Academia IMG en Bradenton, Florida, del 12 al 20 de abril. El futuro del fútbol mundial ya está aquí, y todo se desarrolla en directo en @mls @MLSNext

12 de abril, 10:00 a. m. D.C. United vs. PSV Eindhoven 12 de abril, 12:00 p. m. Toronto FC vs. FC Tokio 12 de abril, 2:30 p. m. New York Red Bulls vs. Leicester City FC 12 de abril, 4:30 p. m. Orlando City SC vs. FC Internazionale Milano

