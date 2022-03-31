MLB Expands Copa de la Diversíon

NEW YORK CITY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today unveiled the schedule of games and the 85 on-field Hispanic identities for this season's Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series. Continuing its annual expansion into more communities, eight new teams joined Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") this season, with five teams returning with rebranded personas.

The 387-game event series will kick off April 9 in Hillsboro, Oregon, with Nationwide returning as the Official Insurance Partner of the Copa initiative.

The eight MILB teams joining Copa for the first time include the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Frisco RoughRiders, Great Lakes Loons, Quad Cities River Bandits, Somerset Patriots, St. Paul Saints, Syracuse Mets and Wichita Wind Surge. Two teams - the Corpus Christi Hooks and Winston-Salem Dash - return with all-new identities, while the Fresno Grizzlies, Lehigh Valley IronPigs and South Bend Cubs are back with updated looks.

Copa de la Diversión is the centerpiece of MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan™" ("It's Fun to be A Fan™") Hispanic fan engagement initiative, which was created in 2017. Through the success of the Copa program, now in its fifth season, MiLB has solidified its commitment to the long-term growth of its U.S. Latino communities and its diversity and inclusion efforts across the country.

"It is important to our organization and all of Minor League Baseball that we continue to embrace everyone in and around our communities through the Copa initiative," said Frisco RoughRiders President Victor Rojas. "We are excited to honor our rich and diverse Latino culture in hopes of creating a deeper connection to our community on a year-round basis."

During the first four seasons of the initiative, Copa-designated games had a nearly 20% higher average attendance than non-Copa games, and participating teams saw significant increases in merchandise sales, partnerships, and concessions revenues. Extending their reach into local communities, teams partnered with more than 200 local Latino organizations on various events and charitable endeavors.

"The continued growth of the Copa de la Diversión initiative reinforces the importance of connecting with our Latino fans and the Latino community nationwide," said Kurt Hunzeker, MLB's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "Our teams continue to authentically connect with the Latino population in their communities, leading to a deeper and more meaningful fan experience."

At the end of the season, MiLB's Latino Leadership and Community Growth Council, comprised of industry experts and civic leaders, will recognize the top-performing teams in several categories, including ballpark experience, community engagement, and philanthropic impact, and one team will be named the overall Copa de la Diversión champion. Previous winners include the Mariachis de Nuevo México (2018 and 2019) and the Wepas de Worcester (2021).

For more information on Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, visit MiLB.com/copa. To purchase tickets and official merchandise, visit MiLB.com/fans/copa/teams.

Minor League Baseball Team Copa Brand Name Translation

Akron RubberDucks Perros Calientes de Akron Hot Dogs

Albuquerque Isotopes Mariachis de Nuevo México New Mexico Mariachis

Amarillo Sod Poodles Pointy Boots de Amarillo -

Arkansas Travelers Diamantes de Arkansas Diamonds

Asheville Tourists Yacumamas de Asheville legendary serpent

Bowie Baysox Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake Chesapeake Ghost Crabs

Bowling Green Hot Rods Bólidos de Bowling Green Race Cars

Bradenton Marauders Bradenton Barbanegras Blackbeards

Brooklyn Cyclones Brooklyn Jefes Bosses

Carolina Mudcats Pescados de Carolina Fish

Cedar Rapids Kernels Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids Five Seasons

Charleston RiverDogs Perros Santos de Charleston Holy Dogs

Charlotte Knights Caballeros de Charlotte Knights

Chattanooga Lookouts Montañas de Chattanooga Mountains

Columbia Fireflies Chicharrones de Columbia Pork Rinds

Columbus Clippers Veleros de Columbus Sailboats

Corpus Christi Hooks Corpus Christi Cumbias traditional style of dance and music

Daytona Tortugas Daytona Tortugas Turtles

Delmarva Shorebirds Gallos de Delmarva Roosters

Down East Wood Ducks Avocados Luchadores de Down East Avocado Fighters

Durham Bulls Cervezas de Durham Beers

El Paso Chihuahuas El Paso Margaritas -

Erie SeaWolves Erie Piñatas -

Eugene Emeralds Monarcas de Eugene Monarchs (Butterflies)

Everett AquaSox Everett Conquistadores Fighting Spirit

Fayetteville Woodpeckers Guerreros de Fayetteville Warriors

Fort Wayne Tin Caps Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne Fighting Apples

Fresno Grizzlies Fresno Lowriders -

Frisco RoughRiders Quesos de Frisco Cheese

Great Lakes Loons Pepinillos Picantes del Norte Spicy Pickles

Greenville Drive Ranas de Río de Greenville River Frogs

Gwinnett Stripers Xolos de Gwinnett breed of Mexican hairless dogs

Harrisburg Senators Playeros Beachy

Hartford Yard Goats Chivos de Hartford Goats

Hickory Crawdads Llamas de Hickory -

Hillsboro Hops Soñadores de Hillsboro Dreamers

Hudson Valley Renegades Fenómenos Enmascarados de Valle de Hudson Masked Phenomena

Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Cucuys de San Bernardino Bogeymen

Iowa Cubs Demonios de Des Moines Demons

Jersey Shore Blue Claws Medusas de Jersey Shore Jellyfish

Lake County Captains Picantes de Lake County Spicy Peppers

Lake Elsinore Storm Cadejos de Lake Elsinore legendary supernatural spirits

Lansing Lugnuts Lansing Locos local "Go 'Nuts!" cheer

Las Vegas Aviators Las Vegas Reyes de Plata Silver Kings

Lehigh Valley IronPigs Lehigh Valley Coquís Singing Tree Frogs

Louisville Bats Murciélagos de Louisville Bats

Memphis Redbirds Memphis Música Music

Midland RockHounds Matamoscas de Midessa Midland-Odessa Fly Swatters

Modesto Nuts Alebrijes de Modesto Spirit Animals

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Nashville Sounds Nashville Vihuelas Guitars

New Hampshire Fisher Cats Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Norfolk Tides Pajaritos de Norfolk Baby Birds

Northwest Arkansas Naturals Naturales de Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Oklahoma City Dodgers Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City Blue Sky

Omaha Storm Chasers Cazadores de Tormentas de Omaha Storm Chasers

Peoria Chiefs Peoria en el Río Peoria on the River

Portland SeaDogs Alces de Portland Moose

Quad Cities River Bandits Bandidos del Rio de las Ciudades Cuádaruples River Bandits

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Rancho Cucamonga Temblores Quakes

Reading Fightin Phils Luchadores de Reading Fighters

Reno Aces Corazones de Reno Hearts

Richmond Flying Squirrels Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond Flying Squirrels

Rochester Red Wings Cocos Locos de Rochester Crazy Coconuts

Round Rock Express Round Rock Chupacabras legendary creature

Sacramento River Cats Sacramento Dorados Golden

Salem Red Sox San Bernardos de Salem Saint Bernards

Salt Lake Bees Abejas de Salt Lake Bees

San Antonio Missions Flying Chanclas de San Antonio Flying Sandals

San Jose Giants San Jose Churros -

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes Puerto Rican Folkloric Character

Somerset Patriots Zorros de Somerset Foxes

South Bend Cubs Cabritos Maldichos de South Bend Cursed Kids (young goats)

Springfield Cardinals Cardenales de Springfield Cardinals

St. Paul Saints Santos de St. Paul Saints

Stockton Ports Caballos de Stockton Horses

Syracuse Mets Congueros de Syracuse Conga drums

Tacoma Rainiers Familia de Tacoma Family

Tri-City Dust Devils Viñeros de Tri-City Winemakers

Visalia Rawhide Visalia Toros Bulls

West Michigan Whitecaps Calaveras de West Michigan Skulls

Wichita Wind Surge Tumba Vacas de Wichita Cow tippers

Winston-Salem Dash Winston-Salem Salsa -

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Cascabeles de Wisconsin Rattlers

Worcester Red Sox Wepas de Worcester emphatic "Woo!" cheer

