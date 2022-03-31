MLB Expands Copa de la Diversíon
March 31, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
NEW YORK CITY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today unveiled the schedule of games and the 85 on-field Hispanic identities for this season's Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series. Continuing its annual expansion into more communities, eight new teams joined Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") this season, with five teams returning with rebranded personas.
The 387-game event series will kick off April 9 in Hillsboro, Oregon, with Nationwide returning as the Official Insurance Partner of the Copa initiative.
The eight MILB teams joining Copa for the first time include the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Frisco RoughRiders, Great Lakes Loons, Quad Cities River Bandits, Somerset Patriots, St. Paul Saints, Syracuse Mets and Wichita Wind Surge. Two teams - the Corpus Christi Hooks and Winston-Salem Dash - return with all-new identities, while the Fresno Grizzlies, Lehigh Valley IronPigs and South Bend Cubs are back with updated looks.
Copa de la Diversión is the centerpiece of MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan™" ("It's Fun to be A Fan™") Hispanic fan engagement initiative, which was created in 2017. Through the success of the Copa program, now in its fifth season, MiLB has solidified its commitment to the long-term growth of its U.S. Latino communities and its diversity and inclusion efforts across the country.
"It is important to our organization and all of Minor League Baseball that we continue to embrace everyone in and around our communities through the Copa initiative," said Frisco RoughRiders President Victor Rojas. "We are excited to honor our rich and diverse Latino culture in hopes of creating a deeper connection to our community on a year-round basis."
During the first four seasons of the initiative, Copa-designated games had a nearly 20% higher average attendance than non-Copa games, and participating teams saw significant increases in merchandise sales, partnerships, and concessions revenues. Extending their reach into local communities, teams partnered with more than 200 local Latino organizations on various events and charitable endeavors.
"The continued growth of the Copa de la Diversión initiative reinforces the importance of connecting with our Latino fans and the Latino community nationwide," said Kurt Hunzeker, MLB's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "Our teams continue to authentically connect with the Latino population in their communities, leading to a deeper and more meaningful fan experience."
At the end of the season, MiLB's Latino Leadership and Community Growth Council, comprised of industry experts and civic leaders, will recognize the top-performing teams in several categories, including ballpark experience, community engagement, and philanthropic impact, and one team will be named the overall Copa de la Diversión champion. Previous winners include the Mariachis de Nuevo México (2018 and 2019) and the Wepas de Worcester (2021).
For more information on Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, visit MiLB.com/copa. To purchase tickets and official merchandise, visit MiLB.com/fans/copa/teams.
Minor League Baseball Team Copa Brand Name Translation
Akron RubberDucks Perros Calientes de Akron Hot Dogs
Albuquerque Isotopes Mariachis de Nuevo México New Mexico Mariachis
Amarillo Sod Poodles Pointy Boots de Amarillo -
Arkansas Travelers Diamantes de Arkansas Diamonds
Asheville Tourists Yacumamas de Asheville legendary serpent
Bowie Baysox Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake Chesapeake Ghost Crabs
Bowling Green Hot Rods Bólidos de Bowling Green Race Cars
Bradenton Marauders Bradenton Barbanegras Blackbeards
Brooklyn Cyclones Brooklyn Jefes Bosses
Carolina Mudcats Pescados de Carolina Fish
Cedar Rapids Kernels Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids Five Seasons
Charleston RiverDogs Perros Santos de Charleston Holy Dogs
Charlotte Knights Caballeros de Charlotte Knights
Chattanooga Lookouts Montañas de Chattanooga Mountains
Columbia Fireflies Chicharrones de Columbia Pork Rinds
Columbus Clippers Veleros de Columbus Sailboats
Corpus Christi Hooks Corpus Christi Cumbias traditional style of dance and music
Daytona Tortugas Daytona Tortugas Turtles
Delmarva Shorebirds Gallos de Delmarva Roosters
Down East Wood Ducks Avocados Luchadores de Down East Avocado Fighters
Durham Bulls Cervezas de Durham Beers
El Paso Chihuahuas El Paso Margaritas -
Erie SeaWolves Erie Piñatas -
Eugene Emeralds Monarcas de Eugene Monarchs (Butterflies)
Everett AquaSox Everett Conquistadores Fighting Spirit
Fayetteville Woodpeckers Guerreros de Fayetteville Warriors
Fort Wayne Tin Caps Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne Fighting Apples
Fresno Grizzlies Fresno Lowriders -
Frisco RoughRiders Quesos de Frisco Cheese
Great Lakes Loons Pepinillos Picantes del Norte Spicy Pickles
Greenville Drive Ranas de Río de Greenville River Frogs
Gwinnett Stripers Xolos de Gwinnett breed of Mexican hairless dogs
Harrisburg Senators Playeros Beachy
Hartford Yard Goats Chivos de Hartford Goats
Hickory Crawdads Llamas de Hickory -
Hillsboro Hops Soñadores de Hillsboro Dreamers
Hudson Valley Renegades Fenómenos Enmascarados de Valle de Hudson Masked Phenomena
Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Cucuys de San Bernardino Bogeymen
Iowa Cubs Demonios de Des Moines Demons
Jersey Shore Blue Claws Medusas de Jersey Shore Jellyfish
Lake County Captains Picantes de Lake County Spicy Peppers
Lake Elsinore Storm Cadejos de Lake Elsinore legendary supernatural spirits
Lansing Lugnuts Lansing Locos local "Go 'Nuts!" cheer
Las Vegas Aviators Las Vegas Reyes de Plata Silver Kings
Lehigh Valley IronPigs Lehigh Valley Coquís Singing Tree Frogs
Louisville Bats Murciélagos de Louisville Bats
Memphis Redbirds Memphis Música Music
Midland RockHounds Matamoscas de Midessa Midland-Odessa Fly Swatters
Modesto Nuts Alebrijes de Modesto Spirit Animals
Myrtle Beach Pelicans Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Nashville Sounds Nashville Vihuelas Guitars
New Hampshire Fisher Cats Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire Fisher Cats
Norfolk Tides Pajaritos de Norfolk Baby Birds
Northwest Arkansas Naturals Naturales de Northwest Arkansas Naturals
Oklahoma City Dodgers Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City Blue Sky
Omaha Storm Chasers Cazadores de Tormentas de Omaha Storm Chasers
Peoria Chiefs Peoria en el Río Peoria on the River
Portland SeaDogs Alces de Portland Moose
Quad Cities River Bandits Bandidos del Rio de las Ciudades Cuádaruples River Bandits
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Rancho Cucamonga Temblores Quakes
Reading Fightin Phils Luchadores de Reading Fighters
Reno Aces Corazones de Reno Hearts
Richmond Flying Squirrels Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond Flying Squirrels
Rochester Red Wings Cocos Locos de Rochester Crazy Coconuts
Round Rock Express Round Rock Chupacabras legendary creature
Sacramento River Cats Sacramento Dorados Golden
Salem Red Sox San Bernardos de Salem Saint Bernards
Salt Lake Bees Abejas de Salt Lake Bees
San Antonio Missions Flying Chanclas de San Antonio Flying Sandals
San Jose Giants San Jose Churros -
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes Puerto Rican Folkloric Character
Somerset Patriots Zorros de Somerset Foxes
South Bend Cubs Cabritos Maldichos de South Bend Cursed Kids (young goats)
Springfield Cardinals Cardenales de Springfield Cardinals
St. Paul Saints Santos de St. Paul Saints
Stockton Ports Caballos de Stockton Horses
Syracuse Mets Congueros de Syracuse Conga drums
Tacoma Rainiers Familia de Tacoma Family
Tri-City Dust Devils Viñeros de Tri-City Winemakers
Visalia Rawhide Visalia Toros Bulls
West Michigan Whitecaps Calaveras de West Michigan Skulls
Wichita Wind Surge Tumba Vacas de Wichita Cow tippers
Winston-Salem Dash Winston-Salem Salsa -
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Cascabeles de Wisconsin Rattlers
Worcester Red Sox Wepas de Worcester emphatic "Woo!" cheer
