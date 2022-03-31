Down East Wood Ducks 2022 Break Camp Roster Announced

Kinston, N.C. - The Texas Rangers released the break camp roster that will be arriving in Kinston to start the season. The initial 31-man roster includes 17 pitchers (4 left handers), 3 catchers, 6 infielders, and 5 outfielders. One of the Ranger's top thirty prospects is on the Wood Ducks roster: #13 Infielder Maximo Acosta.

The roster has some familiar faces returning to the Wood Ducks. There are 15 players on the initial roster that have previously played for the Wood Ducks. Pitchers Michael Brewer, Gavin Collyer, Destin Dotson, Eris Filpo, Nick Lockhart, Theo McDowell, Teodoro Ortega and Leury Tejada are all returning. Along with a catcher, Brady Smith, two infielders, Jose Acosta and Yenci Pena and four outfielders, Daniel Mateo, Jose Rodriguez, Marcus Smith and Alejandro Osuna. All spent at least part of the 2021 season as a Wood Duck.

This is just the Break Camp Roster and therefore subject to change before opening day! The team will depart Arizona this weekend to get settled in Kinston the beginning of next week.

They will head to Zebulon on May 8th to kick off a 3-game road series before coming back for the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 12th.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

