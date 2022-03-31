Shorebirds Shift Broadcast to All Digital

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce that beginning with the 2022 season all Shorebirds radio broadcasts will now be hosted online through Streamguys. Shorebirds home games will continue to be broadcast on MiLB.TV as well.

All Shorebirds games (home and away) will feature an audio stream with Shorebirds broadcaster, Sam Jellinek, on the call at https://www.milb.com/delmarva/fans/audio-listen-live for free. All Shorebirds home games will feature a video broadcast at MiLB.TV (subscription required) which debuted at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Jellinek returns for his third season overall with the Shorebirds, his second as "Voice of the Shorebirds" and Director of Broadcasting & Communications.

Each broadcast begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch and concludes after each game with a 15 minutes postgame show.

