Have Your Name Or a Name of a Loved One on the Shorebirds Flock for a Cure Jerseys

March 31, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







This season, the Delmarva Shorebirds have teamed up with Preston Automotive Group to honor all those affected by cancer. On July 23, 2022, the Shorebirds will be wearing specialty Flock for a Cure Jerseys with names of fans or loved ones affected by cancer placed on the jerseys!

It costs just $25 to have a name placed on the jerseys and all the proceeds will go to benefit Brooke's Toy Closet and local cancer charities. To have your name or the name of a loved one on the Shorebirds specialty Cancer Awareness Jerseys, please either click here or the button below.

In addition, fans that place a name on the jerseys can pick to have the name highlighted by the color of the cancer of their choice. If you don't know the color of the cancer, please just write the type of cancer in the notes section when checking out and the Shorebirds will assign a color that corresponds with the cancer for the jersey.

Please note, by purchasing a spot to place a name on the jersey, that does not include you receiving one of the actual jerseys. For the physical jerseys, they will be auctioned off online starting the week of July 23, 2022 where fans will have the opportunity to purchase the game worn jerseys at theshorebirds.com.

If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email info@theshorebirds.com.

Names are limited to the first 100 people and all submissions must be placed by Sunday, April 10. So don't wait and make sure you reserve a place for your name or the name of a loved one on the Shorebirds Flock for a Cure Jerseys!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.