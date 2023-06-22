MLB All-Star Herrera Joins Monarchs

June 22, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A big-league All-Star is coming to the Kansas City Monarchs.

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has signed with the American Association club, the Monarchs announced Thursday.

Herrera has seven seasons of MLB experience from 2015 to 2022, all with the Phillies. He owns a career .271/.326/.419 slash line in the bigs.

"We're very excited to have such a great talent join our franchise," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We're looking forward to the great things Odubel can do on and off the field for our organization, and we're going to do our best to help him fulfill his goal of returning to the major leagues."

The native of Venezuela earned his All-Star selection in 2016. He hit .286 with a .781 OPS that season for Philadelphia, hitting 15 home runs and stealing 25 bases.

Herrera joins the Monarchs after Kansas City lost center fielder Johneshwy Fargas and third baseman Edwin Diaz, both of whom had their contracts transferred to a Mexican League team on Monday.

Like Fargas, Herrera has his fair share of highlight-reel plays in a big-league outfield.

Originally a Rangers prospect, Herrera made his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2009 at the age of 17. He was in Double-A three years later.

The Phillies selected Herrera in the Rule 5 draft ahead of the 2015 season. He made his MLB debut on Opening Day, April 6, 2015.

Herrera stayed with the Phillies organization through August 2022. He played last winter in the Venezuelan winter league, his third season on the circuit. He was named the league's most valuable player in 2015.

The Monarchs are 23-13 on the season after a come-from-behind win Wednesday against the Sioux City Explorers. They're tied for first in the American Association West heading into Thursday's action.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.