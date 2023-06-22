'Dogs Rally for First-Ever Sweep at Shaw Park

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - CF Nick Anderson hit a go-ahead homer in the 7th inning, RHP Carter Hope worked a seven-out save, and the 'Dogs rallied to beat the Goldeyes 6-5 and complete their first-ever road sweep of the Goldeyes at Shaw Park on Thursday night.

Anderson's homer gave Lincoln (18-17) a 6-4 lead and the 'Dogs held on with Hope's first save of the year after he relieved RHP Josh Roeder with two outs in the 7th inning.

The Goldeyes (13-23) took a lead when RF Max Murphy hit a three-run homer in the 1st inning. 1B Tommy McCarthy then hit a two-out RBI single to make it 4-0 in the 3rd.

The 'Dogs responded immediately in the 4th. LF Aaron Takacs hit an RBI double to get Lincoln on the board and C Marshall Awtry added another with an RBI groundout. With two outs in the inning, SS Drew Devine tied the game with a two-run double.

The Goldeyes got a run back on Murphy's RBI single in the 7th but Hope came on to get the final seven outs just one night after LHP Steffon Moore recorded a six-out save.

1B Yanio Perez extended his hitting streak to eight games, while 2B Nate Samson extended his to seven.

Roeder allowed three runs in the 1st but rallied to pitch into the 7th for the fourth consecutive start. He allowed five runs on 10 hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The 'Dogs now head south and return to the USA where they'll open a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

