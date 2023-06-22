RailCats Cannot Make Up Early Deficit Against RedHawks

Fargo, ND - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (15-22) mounted a pair of late comeback efforts, but once again, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (22-12) constructed a large enough early lead to grab a 5-2 victory.

It took a couple of innings for the offenses to break through, but the RedHawks drew first blood in the bottom of the third. Though the RailCats turned an impressive double play on a fly ball to left field, Fargo-Moorhead pushed through to find their way into the run column. Leo Piña and John Silviano ripped back-to-back doubles to plate a pair, placing the hosts ahead 2-0.

Just one inning later, Fargo-Moorhead pieced together another two-out rally, this time resulting in a three-run output. Alec Olund drilled a two-run home run, and following a walk, Dillon Thomas stroked another double, racing the RedHawks out to a 5-0 advantage.

The RailCats finally broke through in the top of the eighth as they rattled off four straight hits to propel themselves right back into the game. Daniel Lingua kicked off the late surge by legging out an infield single, immediately advancing to second base on a Gio Díaz base hit. Francisco Del Valle then capitalized on the run-scoring opportunity as he smacked a double into the corner in right field, chasing Lingua home for the first Gary SouthShore run. The next batter, Jesus Marriaga, followed up by grounding a single into center field, pulling the 'Cats to within three and moving the tying run into the batter's box.

However, the Fargo-Moorhead defense stepped up to halt the Gary SouthShore momentum. RedHawks shortstop Sam Dexter reacted quickly to snag a line drive and reliever Tristen Roehrich notched a strikeout, preventing the RailCats from adding onto their tally.

Right away, the RedHawks' offense responded, loading the bases with one out and threatening to put the game away. Nevertheless, RailCats reliever Aaron Phillips clutched up and delivered his team from danger. He struck out each of the next two batters he faced, Evan Alexander and Conor Maguire, to keep the Gary SouthShore deficit at three and keep the 'Cats in the game.

Down to their final out, the RailCats strung together one last chance to tie the game. Thomas Greely worked a walk and Lingua roped a single, positioning runners on the corners and allowing the tying run to bat. But, once more, the RedHawks bore down and coaxed a flyout to seal their win.

The RailCats return to Newman Outdoor Field one last time tomorrow at 12:30 as they attempt to salvage their series against the RedHawks. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv as well as broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

