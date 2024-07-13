Missoula Bullpen Shuts Down Ogden in Win Saturday

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads bullpen would be put into a tough position right away Saturday in game 2 of a 3 game set opposite the Ogden Raptors. After 3 hitters, starter Jonothan Clark would unfortunately be forced to come out of the game due to an injury. This meant that a contingent of PaddleHeads relievers would be tasked with recording all 27 outs of the game. Ogden would also hold a 3-0 advantage before Clark departed. The PaddleHeads offense would also be quiet for the first 5 innings of the contest. Thanks to outstanding work from the bullpen, Missoula would stay in the game. The PaddleHeads offense would then awaken just in the knick of time.

Missoula would outscore Ogden 9-0 in the final 3 innings of the contest scoring in consecutive innings from the 6th through the 8th. The PaddleHeads would find the lead for the first time behind a big rally in the bottom of the 8th. After seeing a lead get away in game 1 Friday, Missoula's pen would fittingly finish the job in the 9th in one last scoreless frame in a 10-5 win for the PaddleHeads. Missoula's bullpen held the Raptors off the board in their final 6 innings pitched overall.

