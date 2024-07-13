Errors Hurt Mustangs in 13-4 Loss

July 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Connor Denning gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but that lead quickly evaporated in the bottom of the inning.

Theo Hardy tripled and scored on the same play, as a relay throw from Jacob Kline went over the head of the third-baseman Mitch Moralez and into the netting above the short wall in foul territory, which is an out of bounds mark, to bring Hardy home to tie it at 1-1.

Kyle Mosely did a good job limiting the damage, but surrendered a sacrifice fly by Roberto Gonzalez to go down 2-1.

Three more runs would score off an error by Dustin Crenshaw and RBI singles by Gonzalez and Nick Iannantone, and Mosely hit Ryan McCarthy with a pitch to lead 5-1.

Mustangs right-hander Jesus Baez struggled in his professional debut giving up four runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout, as he collected just two outs in the inning, with sacrifice fly by Trevor Rodgers, a RBI single by Gonzalez, and a two-RBI double by McCarthy to put the Chukars up 9-1.

With Brendan Medoro in the game, he gave up a one-out triple to Hardy - his second of the game - and an RBI single to Wyatt to make it 10-1.

Kline gave the Mustangs some life in the top of the sixth with a two-out double, and an Abe Valdez RBI double to make it a 10-2 game.

Connor Denning and Jason Rooks, pinch-hitting for Gabe Wurtz, hit two-out singles and came home on a two=RBI single by Gary Lora to make it a 10-4 game.

Unfortunately, Medoro ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth giving up a leadoff single to Wyatt, a 3-1 walk to Rodgers, and a two-RBI double to Roberto Gonzalez, while Jacob Jablonski hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 13-4 game, the final score.

Trevor Jackson tossed two and a third scoreless this evening giving up just a hit, two walks, with a strikeout, as he pitched from the end of the sixth through the eighth.

The Mustangs try to even the three-game road series Saturday evening. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

