CK Breaks Homerun Record as Range Riders Find Friday Win

July 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Glacier Range Riders (28-18) found a huge Friday night victory over the Boise Hawks (24-22) on a record-breaking performance from Christian Kirtley in the 10-6 win. As part of back-to-back-to-back home runs from the Range Riders, Kirtley smashed his 31 st career home run as a member of the Glacier squad, surpassing Dean Miller for the most in franchise history.

Glacier fell behind early with a triple and a home run from Boise settling in for a 3-0 Hawks lead. In the second inning, the Range Riders answered in a big way, thanks in huge part to a grand slam from Ajay Sczepkowski that followed a bases loaded walk by Nick Block. In the third, Jerry Huntzinger tripled to score Christian Kirtley before an error got Huntzinger across.

Boise had a clutch two-run single to draw within two, but it was the top of the seventh that punched the nail in the coffin for the Hawks. Ty Penner led off the frame with a solo shot, followed by Kirtley's solo blast to right field, then Chad Castillo joined the party with a third straight bomb. From there, Seth Pinkerton slammed the door shut, pitching the final 2.1 innings after Luke Cooper picked up the winning decision. His first win as a professional.

The Range Riders have two games remaining in the first half and hold a one-game lead on the second-place spot to Northern Colorado. Glacier would need to win one of the final two games to guarantee at least a tie for that spot. The Range Riders do battle with Boise once again tomorrow at 7:05 PM, you can listen live on 1240 AM, 102.7 FM, SAM1240.com or the KSAM-AM app.

