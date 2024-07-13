6-Run 9th Leads Raptors Past PaddleHeads Friday

July 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3-game set at home on Friday night opposite the Ogden Raptors. The defending league champion Raptors frankly did not look the part over the first 12 games of the season losing 10 games out the gates. Ogden turned the tide over the last few weeks however, bringing their record close to the .500 mark in games that followed. At the tail end of the 1st half, these games would be a true test for Ogden. Surely the Raptors came into this series looking to prove they were not the same team from the opening 12 games of the season. That message was surely delivered.

Ogden came out the gates with confidence, scoring in 3 of the first 4 innings to grab a lead. Missoula would not lead themselves over the course of the first 7 innings. A huge push offensively would change that in the 8th inning however in an inning that looked to turn the tide for good for the homesteading PaddleHeads. In another wild sequence, Ogden showed characteristics of a defending champion in a rally that plated 6-runs that vaulted the Raptors in front to silence the crowd. After all the dust settled it would be a win to celebrate for Ogden in a 16-14 victory for the visitors.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.