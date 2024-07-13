Four Chukars' Homers Hand Mustangs 17-2 Loss

July 13, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







A 10-run Chukars bottom of the fifth hands the Mustangs the series loss with a final score of 17-2.

Brendan Ryan gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead, beating out a double-play ball to bring home Evan Blum, who led off the third with a double.

The Mustangs didn't have a runner in scoring position again until the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, the Chukars had back-to-back homers from Theo Hardy and Tyler Wyatt to give them a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Jacob Shanks hit a two-run homer to give the Chuks a 4-1 lead.

Trevor Rodgers hit a Grand Slam in the fifth to put the game out of reach with a score of 14-1.

That came as part of a 15-batter inning for Idaho Falls.

With the score 4-1 Idaho Falls, Daniel Willie surrendered back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases to begin the fifth. With one out, Nick Iannatone hit a two-RBI single to make it 6-1. Nic Daniels surrendered that hit and a walk, with another two-RBI single by Jacob Shanks to make it 8-1.

Ryan McCarthy walked, while Theo Hardy hit another two-RBI single to make it 10-1.

Joey Hennessey entered the game for the Mustangs. He gave up a single to Tyler Wyatt, and then a first-pitch grand slam to Rodgers to make it a 14-1 game.

Casey Harford hit a one-out single in the top of the seventh, and came around to score on an RBI double by Brendan Ryan to bring the score to 14-2.

With Pat Mills pitching, he gave up a three-run home run to Rodgers, his second homer of the game, to make it a 17-2 final score.

The Mustangs hope to avoid the series sweep with James Deloatch on the mound for the Mustangs Sunday, as they close out the first half in Idaho Falls.

Coverage starts at 1:45 p.m. with first pitch at 2:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com.

