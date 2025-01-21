Howell, Barranca, Engman Re-Sign with Range Riders

KALISPELL, MT - The Glacier Range Riders have announced their first three signings for the 2025 season this week. Infielder Gabe Howell will appear for his fourth summer calling Glacier Bank Park home, while catcher Antonio Barranca and pitcher Jared Engman will join Howell in the Valley this summer.

Howell was a part of the first ever game in franchise history and holds numerous team records and accolades, including the most runs scored and the most hits by a Range Rider. He started the inaugural season with showstopping numbers including 25 RBIs in just 23 games and batting average over .350. In 2023 he set a team record for games played in a season with 94, missing just two contests. He was second on the team with 20 home runs, while also adding 68 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. Last year, he played in 66 games for Glacier to the tune of a .322 batting average. His heroics came up big multiple times, including a decisive grand slam on the July 5 th fireworks game, and a monster two-run homer in game one of the PBL Championship Series.

Barranca appeared in just 17 games for the Range Riders last year, but showed immediate pop with a home run in his second game at Glacier Bank Park. The son of major leaguer German Barranca, Antonio has appeared in over 70 games in the Braves minor league system. He spent time in the Atlantic League and American Association before being signed by the Range Riders last summer where he finished the season with five doubles and two home runs.

Engman was no stranger to the big lights having played in plenty of major games over his time with the Washington Huskies before signing with the Range Riders mid-summer last year. The Kent, Washington native, Engman originally attended Tacoma Community College then transferred to UW for his final three years of school. While on Montlake, Engman turned into the ace, starting 43 games over three seasons. In 2023, he bolstered a Husky rotation that earned a berth into the NCAA tournament where he started and pitched five innings in a contest at the Dallas Regional. Last summer, he started seven games for Glacier and picked up his first professional win on August 28, when the Range Riders defeated the Billings Mustangs 4-3.

More Range Riders player signings will be announced in the coming weeks.

