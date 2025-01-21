Ballers Re-Sign OF Tyler Best

Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







The Oakland Ballers re-sign outfielder Tyler Best to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Best joined the club in its final series of the season against the Yolo High Wheelers. He made an immediate impact with seven hits in 20 at-bats in his six games. Three of those hits were doubles and had three RBI in a series that saw the Ballers clinch a Second Half Championship and playoff berth. He also drove in the first-ever playoff run in Ballers history with an RBI single in Game 1 of the first round, also against the High Wheelers.

These performances came off the heels of his first season in the Pecos League with the Martinez Sturgeon, where he slashed .339/.454/.632 with 15 HR and 50 RBI.

"Tyler joined us right at the end of the season, at a time when we needed some big performances. He only had a short time to make a good impression and he took full advantage of his opportunity. Now he's earned a bigger opportunity to make an impact with us for next season." - Aaron Miles, Ballers Manager Best is a native of Eagle, ID and split his college baseball career between the University of Hawaii (2019-21) and Northwest Nazarene (2022-23).

