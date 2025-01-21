PBL Announces 2025 Tryout Camps

The Pioneer Baseball League recently announced its 2025 tryout camps, giving prospects three great opportunities to showcase their talent, receive a personalized data and analytics profile, and compete for a roster spot.

This year's PBL tryouts include a partnership with Yakkertech, a leader in optical tracking and performance analytics. Players will benefit from advanced metrics captured during the camps, with data stored on BaseballCloud for both personal use and real-time scout access.

With no cuts during the camp, each PBL manager is committed to offering at least one player an invitation to spring training following a post-camp draft. The Florida and Arizona camps guarantee at least 12 invitations to PBL club spring training, with additional roster spot opportunities following the Mid-Season Tryout Camp in Utah.

"We are proud of the many successful prospects our clubs have scouted and signed through our tryout camps and look forward to another talented draft class in 2025", PBL Commissioner Henry Hunter said.

Here's some additional info:

Florida Camp:

February 21-23, 2025

Northeast Regional Park, Davenport, FL

At Least 12 Guaranteed Roster Spots

Â Arizona Camp:

April 15-17, 2025

Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, AZ

At Least 12 Guaranteed Roster Spots

Â Midseason Camp:

July 19-20, 2025

Lindquist Field, Ogden, UT

Participants will receive expert evaluations from scouts and managers representing every PBL club, along with personalized developmental feedback. Each of the camps will culminate in a draft, offering players a direct pathway to join a PBL team and continue their professional journey. The PBL is increasingly regarded as the premier player development league for players seeking to continue their playing careers with independent and affiliated clubs. Over the past three years, 88 Pioneer League players have advanced to Major League organizations. The PBL Tryout Camps are open to players aged 18 and older with less than three years of professional experience. Players who are not eligible to play in the PBL are still encouraged to participate, as their performance data may be accessed by other professional leagues. Visit pioneerleague.com for full eligibility details.

