Missions Stumble in Tuesday Opener

September 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers Tuesday night. For the first time since May of 2023, the Missions faced off against the Drillers. With both clubs in the middle of losing streaks, Tulsa prevailed in game one with a 6-0 victory. The Drillers plated four of those runs in the fourth inning.

Jerming Rosario was the starting pitcher for the Drillers. The right-hander allowed one hit and two walks across the first three innings of work. Robert Perez Jr. doubled in the second inning but was left stranded. Rosario had two strikeouts early on.

In that third inning, the Missions put the first two batters on base. Following Perez Jr., Connor Hollis walked. Two pop outs and a line out ended the inning.

Miguel Cienfuegos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed one hit and one walk through the first three innings. In the bottom of the third inning, Noah Miller reached base on a one-out single. Donovan Casey reached base on a fielder's choice with Miller out at second. Taylor Young drew a walk to put two runners on base. Cienfuegos left them stranded after getting Damon Keith to ground out.

San Antonio put two runners on base in the fourth inning. With one man down, Marcos Castanon hit a ground-rule double. After retiring the next batter, Rosario walked Michael De La Cruz. Perez Jr. grounded into a force out to end the inning.

Tulsa took the lead with four runs in the fourth inning. Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Jose Ramos hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Yeiner Fernandez hit a three-run homer to left field. Chris Newell, the next batter, singled to right field. He stole second and third base. As he stole third, a throwing error by De La Cruz allowed him to score. The Missions trailed 4-0.

The Drillers added two runs in the fifth frame. With one out, Lockwood-Powell singled to center field. Ramos homered to left field. His 14th long ball of the year made it a 6-0 lead for Tulsa.

Rosario kept the Missions off the scoreboard on Tuesday night. The right-hander allowed three hits four walks across five innings of work. He struck out five batters. Kelvin Bautista took over for Tulsa in the sixth inning.

With Bautista in the game, the Missions put the first two runners on base. Robbie Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch to start off. Castanon reached base due to a throwing error. Bautista left them stranded after striking out the next three batters.

The Missions once again had runners on base in the seventh inning. Hollis drew a walk to start the frame. After retiring the next two batters, Bautista walked Romeo Sanabria. Ryan Sublette took over on the mound. The right-hander struck out Tenerowicz to end the inning.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-0

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 24-33, 55-70 on the season

9th shutout loss of the season

Miguel Cienfuegos (Missions starter): L, 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR

Jerming Rosario (Drillers starter): W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 6th

Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, 2 K

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, September 7th

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, September 5th

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Jackson Ferris (#5 Dodgers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, September 6th

Jared Karros (#22 Dodgers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, September 5th

Noah Miller (#25 Dodgers prospect): 1-4

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday, September 4th. Right-hander Sam Whiting (0-2, 6.75) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (7-7, 4.90) is scheduled to pitch for the Drillers. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 12:00 p.m. from ONEOK Field.

