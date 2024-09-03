Drillers Begin Final Home Stand with Shutout Victory

September 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers' Jerming Rosario in action

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers' Jerming Rosario in action(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers opened their final home stand of the season Tuesday night, and they rediscovered the long ball to claim a series-opening win over San Antonio. Yeiner Fernandez and Jose Ramos belted home runs that led the Drillers to a 6-0 win over the Missions. It was only their second win in their past 13 games.

The Drillers have been one of the top home run hitting teams in Double A this season, but since August, their pace has slowed. Entering Tuesday's game, they had hit just 12 homers in their past 24 games, dating to August 6.

The home run from Fernandez came in the bottom of the fourth inning and produced the first runs of the game. After Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Ramos opened the inning with consecutive singles, Fernandez hit a towering fly into the Budweiser Terrace in left field for his third homer of the season.

Chris Newell made it four-run inning when he followed with a base hit. Newell stole second base and then third, and when catcher Michael De La Cruz's throw to third skipped into left field, he jogged home to make it 4-0.

Ramos increased the lead to six runs in the top of sixth inning. With one out, Lockwood-Powell delivered his second single of the game, setting up a two-run shot from Ramos. It was his 14th home run of the season.

The Drillers got a solid outing on the mound from starter Jerming Rosario. The right-hander held the Missions scoreless through the first five innings, allowing just three hits.

Kelvin Bautista worked 1.2 scoreless innings in relief of Rosario, and Sublette followed with 1.1 shutout innings.

Ben Harris completed the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The four hurlers limited the Missions to just three hits, matching a season low for a Tulsa opponent.

It was the ninth shutout this season for the Tulsa pitching staff, but the first since a 2-0 win at Frisco on July 26.

TEXAS LEAGUE STANDINGS * TEXAS LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

INSIDE THE GAME

*In the second half of the season, Tulsa now has an 18-11 record at ONEOK Field versus a 6-22 record on the road.

*The win for Rosario was his third with the Drillers and improved his Double-A record to 3-4.

*Behind the plate, Lockwood-Powell threw out two attempted base stealers, ending a streak of 19 consecutive stolen bases.

*San Antonio was charged with three errors in the game.

*It was the sixth two steal game of the season for Newell. The first five came in High A with Great Lakes. Newell is now a combined 26 for 32 in stolen bases between the two levels.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers play the final day game this season at ONEOK Field on Wednesday against the Missions. First pitch is scheduled for noon and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

San Antonio - RHP Sam Whiting (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (7-7, 4.90 ERA)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.