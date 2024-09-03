Hooks' Win Streak Snapped at Seven

September 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Travelers posted a 7-1 victory in Tuesday's series opener at Dickey-Stephens Park, handing the Hooks their first loss in eight games.

Corpus Christi lefty Julio Robaina held the Travs to one hit and one earned run over the first four innings. Three fifth-inning singles made it a 2-0 Arkansas advantage. The frame though was highlighted by a three-run home run from Victor Labrada, helping the home team to a five-run surplus.

Colin Barber accounted for two of the six Hooks hits. A lead-off single in the second followed an RBI base hit in the sixth as Barber cashed in Logan Cerny, who opened the inning with a walk, stole second, and advanced to third via a balk.

Barber, 2-for-3 with a walk on the night, has hit safely in eight consecutive games.

James Hicks, pitching near his hometown of Conway, AR, permitted four hits and two runs (one earned) over three innings of relief. Hicks struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Cesar Gomez, acting as the bridge between Robaina and Hicks, dispatched two of the four he faced in a scoreless outing. It marked Gomez' first appearance since August 15.

