Cardinals' Comeback Falls Short on Tuesday

September 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (73-54) tallied a lone run in the ninth inning but left the tying run at third base, ultimately falling 2-1 to the Northwest Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night. The Naturals now lead the season series 12-7. Springfield would need to win the final five games of this series to earn a season-series split.

Decisions:

W: Keylan Kilgore (4-5)

L: Brandon Komar (6-3)

S: Beck Way (9)

Notables:

The Cardinals didn't have their first baserunner until there were two outs in the sixth inning.

Northwest Arkansas tallied both of their runs in the top of the fifth inning off Springfield starter Brandon Komar. Komkar had tossed four scoreless prior to the fifth.

Springfield tallied five hits on Tuesday, two of which came from Jeremy Rivas.

Nathanael Heredia tossed his sixth straight scoreless outing, lowering his ERA to 2.84 in thirteen Double-A appearances.

On Deck:

Wednesday, September 4: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-3, 2.66 ERA) vs NWA RHP William Flemming 4-4, 7.00)

Purina Woof Wednesday, Worship Wednesday

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, MiLB.TV and KYCW (Local)

Naturals' Tyler Tolbert has the second-most stolen bases in the Texas League this year (39), he's only been caught three times.

