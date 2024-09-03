Cody Freeman Delivers Walk-Off Single in the 11th as Riders Best Wind Surge, 3-2

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 3-2 in walk-off fashion on Monday evening from Riders Field.

Wichita (23-35, 54-73) opened the scoring in the top of the third inning against Frisco (33-25, 77-50) starter Ben Anderson. After sitting down the first six batters he faced in order, the Wind Surge loaded the bases in the third before an RBI single by Kala'i Rosario and a 6-4-3 double play gave Wichita a 2-0 lead.

In the home half of the third inning, Maximo Acosta belted a two-run homer to left against that tied the game at 2-2.

Anderson finished after 6.0 innings, allowing two unearned on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Skylar Hales spun a pair of scoreless, one-hit innings with a strikeout before handing the ball to Ricky DeVito in the ninth.

In each of the seventh and eighth innings the Riders stranded the go-ahead run at third base. Acosta delivered a two-out triple in the eighth, but was left ninety feet away from breaking the 2-2 tie.

Cody Freeman led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single before going to third on a base hit by Abimelec Ortiz. The Wind Surge intentionally walked Aaron Zavala to load the bases. A 6-2 fielder's choice provided the first out of the inning for Taylor Floyd before a 3-2-3 double play ended the Frisco threat.

In the top of the tenth inning, DeVito held Wichita off the board, sending the RoughRiders to the plate with a chance to walk it off. The righty finished after 2.0 innings.

Larson Kindreich (1-1) kept the Wind Surge out of the run column in the top of the 11th inning, giving the RoughRiders another chance to walk it off.

With one out in the top of the 11th inning, Freeman shot a single to right field that allowed Acosta to score the winning run from second base.

Offensively, the Riders collected seven hits as Acosta, Freeman and Ortiz each logged multi-hit nights.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4th. The Riders will turn to RHP Winston Santos (3-3, 5.75) against LHP Jaylin Nowlin (5-6, 4.90) for the Wind Surge.

