Missions Slug Five Homers in Tuesday Night Victory over the Hooks

May 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions bounced back from a series split against the Cardinals with an eventful victory Tuesday night. The Missions took the lead three different times in this ballgame. The offense used their power as they slugged five home runs against the Hooks, including two from Esteury Ruiz. San Antonio wins by a final score of 9-7.

After being shut out on Sunday by the Cardinals, the Missions offense wasted no time providing Dwayne Matos with some early run support. Esteury Ruiz started off the ballgame with a double down the left field line. He increased his on-base streak to 22 games with his eighth double of the season. Chris Givin grounded out and Ruiz stayed put. Yorman Rodriguez put a good swing on a fastball from Angel Macuare and hit it out of the yard. His third home run of the season gave the Missions a 2-0 lead.

The San Antonio offense had another scoring chance in the second inning as they loaded the bases against the Hooks. Jorge Ona started the inning with a base hit but was forced out at second after Agustin Ruiz grounded into a fielder's choice. With two outs, Chandler Seagle extended the inning with an infield single. Esteury Ruiz loaded the bases after drawing a walk. Chris Givin flew out to end the inning and leave the runners stranded.

The Corpus Christi offense came to life and took the lead in the second inning. Shay Witcomb got the inning started by drawing a walk. He quickly came around to score after Justin Dirden hit a double. It was Ross Adolph who provided the big blast of the inning as he hit a two-run home run. His second long ball of the year made it a 3-2 Corpus Christi lead.

San Antonio bounced back and regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Connor Hollis drew a one out walk from Macuare. Seagle came up to the plate and connected on his first home run of the season. His two-run blast gave the Missions a 4-3 lead.

Matos continued to struggle in the fourth inning as Corpus Christi took back the lead and Matos failed to finish the inning. Dirden hit a lead-off home run to tie the game at four. Grae Kessinger and Ross Adolph drew back-to-back walks. This prompted Phillip Wellman to replace Matos with Moises Lugo. Lugo also failed to finish the inning. He walked the first batter he faced, Luis Guerrero. With the bases loaded, Wilyer Abreu reached base on a fielder's choice while the Missions got the lead runner out at home. Lugo walked Enmanuel Valdez with the bases loaded to score a run. After recording out number two, Lugo walked in another run. Wellman returned to the mound and replaced Lugo with Henry Henry. Henry recorded the final out of the inning. The Hooks took a 6-4 lead.

The Missions continued to battle and they took the lead once again in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Devin Conn, Jorge Ona drew a lead-off walk. Connor Hollis singled and advanced Ona to third base. Seagle drove in Ona after bouncing into a fielder's choice. Esteury Ruiz hit the third Missions homer of the game with a two-run shot to left field. His fourth home run of the season made it a 7-6 Missions lead.

That lead was short lived as Corpus Christi evened it up in the bottom of the sixth inning. After striking out the first two batters of the inning, Valdez hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the at-bat. After six innings, the Hooks and Missions were tied at seven.

San Antonio continued to use the long ball in the eighth inning and once again took the lead. Facing Layne Henderson, Connor Hollis hit a solo home run. After Jonathan Sprinkle replaced Henderson, Esteury Ruiz hit his second homer of the game. For Ruiz, it was his first career multi-homer game. The Missions took a 9-7 lead.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 8-14 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 22 games played this season

First career multi-HR game for Ruiz

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Kevin Kopps (#15 Padres prospect): W, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): 0-5, 3 K

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series in Corpus Christi on Wednesday, May 4th. Right-hander Matt Waldron (1-1, 5.03) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Tyler Brown (0-2, 5.87) is scheduled to start for the Hooks. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.