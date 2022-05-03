Cards Walk Their Way to 12-5 Win against Naturals on Tuesday

May 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (10-12) worked 13 walks in tonight's lopsided 12-5 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (10-12), breaking the team's previous record of 12 walks in a single game.

Decisions:

W: RHP Dalton Roach (2-1)

L: RHP Anthony Veneziano (1-4)

Notables:

-RHP Dalton Roach tossed 6.0 IP, only allowing 2 runs, 5 hits, with 7 strikeouts

-CF Moisés Gómez went 2-for-4, hitting his 12th HR of the season and reclaiming his spot as HR leader in all of MiLB

-DH Chandler Redmond went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs

-C Pedro Pages went 2-for-3, with two, 2-run doubles

-3B Jordan Walker tied a Cardinals individual record for 4 runs scored in a game

On deck:

-Wednesday, May 4, 6:35pm - SGF RHP Kyle Leahy (0-3, 8.66) vs. NWA LHP Marcelo Martinez (0-0, 0.00)

-Purina Woof Wednesday

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open at 5:35pm)

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.