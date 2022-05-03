Cards Walk Their Way to 12-5 Win against Naturals on Tuesday
May 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (10-12) worked 13 walks in tonight's lopsided 12-5 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (10-12), breaking the team's previous record of 12 walks in a single game.
Decisions:
W: RHP Dalton Roach (2-1)
L: RHP Anthony Veneziano (1-4)
Notables:
-RHP Dalton Roach tossed 6.0 IP, only allowing 2 runs, 5 hits, with 7 strikeouts
-CF Moisés Gómez went 2-for-4, hitting his 12th HR of the season and reclaiming his spot as HR leader in all of MiLB
-DH Chandler Redmond went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs
-C Pedro Pages went 2-for-3, with two, 2-run doubles
-3B Jordan Walker tied a Cardinals individual record for 4 runs scored in a game
On deck:
-Wednesday, May 4, 6:35pm - SGF RHP Kyle Leahy (0-3, 8.66) vs. NWA LHP Marcelo Martinez (0-0, 0.00)
-Purina Woof Wednesday
-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open at 5:35pm)
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
