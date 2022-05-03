Dollard Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Taylor Dollard has been selected as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for April 25 - May 1 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. In his only start of the week last Friday, Dollard threw five shutout innings against the Wichita Wind Surge. He retired the first 13 batters of the game before allowing a single and finished the night with six strikeouts, no walks and only the one man reaching base against him.

Through his first four starts this season Dollard has not allowed an earned run over 13 innings. He has 14 strikeouts while only allowing six hits and four walks.

Dollard was drafted by the Mariners in the 5th round in 2020. He split last year, his first season as a pro between Class-A Modesto and High-A Everett making 19 total starts. The 23-year old pitched three years in college at Cal Poly.

The Travelers are on the road in the state of Texas for the next two weeks before returning to Dickey-Stephens Park on May 17 to begin a 12 game homestand. Northwest Arkansas and Amarillo will be the Travs' opponents when they return home. Game times and promotions can be found at travs.com.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

