Travelers Win Tuesday Opener

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped Tuesday's series debut against the Arkansas Travelers by a score of 2-1 at Riders Field. Both teams finished their scoring in the third inning, with no runs coming in the final six frames.

Frisco (14-8) finished 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Riders had runners at the corners and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning but couldn't convert. The Travelers (10-12) were powered by a six-inning start from RHP Levi Stoudt (3-2), who struck out five batters and allowed no walks.

Riders right-hander Zak Kent (0-1) tied the longest start of a Frisco pitcher with 5.1 innings Tuesday night, giving up two runs on four hits. Relievers Chase Lee, Grant Anderson and Lucas Jacobsen combined for the final four innings and didn't allow a hit.

The RoughRiders got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a base hit from Dustin Harris to score J.P. Martinez from third. Harris finished Tuesday's game as the only player with a multi-hit night.

Arkansas shortstop Riley Unroe tied the game at 1-1 in the following frame to score right fielder Zach DeLoach from third, who doubled with one out earlier in the third.

The Travelers took a 2-1 lead in the fourth with an RBI groundout to bring in Kaden Polcovich by first baseman Jake Scheiner.

The six-game series continues Wednesday night at Riders Field with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Frisco starter RHP Kevin Gowdy (0-0, 5.40 ERA) makes just his second start of the season and will be opposed by Arkansas RHP Stephen Kolek (1-1, 3.60 ERA).

Wednesday night at Riders Field features Texas Baseball Legends, with Bally Sports Southwest's Emily Jones in attendance. Wednesday, May 4th is also Star Wars Night, with the Riders wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys!

