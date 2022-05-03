Drillers Postponed in Wichita

WICHITA, KS - The The Tulsa Drillers much-anticipated matchup with the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night was postponed due to wet playing conditions. Heavy rains Monday night and early Tuesday morning left the field at Wichita's Riverfront Stadium unplayable.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7 with game one starting at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday was to be the first game of a six-game series between the two rivals and the pitching matchup was to feature brothers Gus and Louie Varland. Gus was the scheduled starter for Tulsa and Louie was slated to take the mound for the Wind Surge.

The series will now begin on Wednesday night with first pitch at Riverfront Stadium scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It is expected that Louie Varland will start for Wichita, and it is anticipated that Gus will make the start for the Drillers.

