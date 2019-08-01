Misner & Osborne Go Deep in 9th For 5th Straight

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Kameron Misner and J.D. Osborne each homered in the top of the ninth as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 7-3 on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The win was the LumberKings (26-13, 59-49) fifth straight, and in combination with a Kane County Cougars loss, moves them into a tie for first place in the Western Division.

Clinton opened the scoring in the top of the first when Christopher Torres opened the game with an infield single that extended his hitting streak to 19-games and then scored on an RBI single by Peyton Burdick.

Marcos Rivera homered in the top of the third inning - his sixth of the year - for what would be the first of three LumberKings home runs for the night.

Another run in the top of the fourth inning swelled the LumberKings lead to 3-0.

Wisconsin (20-19, 51-57) then rallied to tie the game with a single run in the fourth inning and two more runs in the sixth inning.

The Timber Rattlers offense was enough to chase George Soriano from the game who was replaced by Manuel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez (5-1) earned the win for Clinton as he went the rest of the way with 3.1 shutout innings of work. He allowed just one hit while walking none and striking out three.

The game remained tied until the top of the ninth inning when Clinton struck for a pair of home runs against Joey Matulovich. Cameron Misner was the first to go deep with a two-run homer to right - his second as a LumberKing in just his third game.

Following a Peyton Burdick single, J.D. Osborne went out to left center for his seventh home run of the year.

Matulovich (0-1) was given the loss for his time out. Over three innings of work he allowed four runs, all unearned, on four hits while walking none and striking out five.

