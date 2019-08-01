Late Letdown Costs Bees Milestone, Win

Burlington carried a 6-0 and a no hitter into the seventh inning Thursday night and could not pull out a win. Quad Cities scored a run in the seventh, two in the eight and four in the ninth to overtake the Bees 7-6 in a loss that felt even worse than it looked.

Keith Rogalla, working his way back from Tommy John surgery made his first start for the Bees this season. He covered four full innings with 48 pitches. He gave up no hits, no runs and a walk. He struck out four in his best outing of the year.

Dylan King, also coming off Tommy John last year, came on to pitch three and a third. He gave up three runs on three hits. He turned the game over to Mayky Perez with two out in the eighth, the Bees holding a 6-3 lead.

After getting a pop out to open the ninth, Perez allowed a double. He wild pitched the runner to third then struck out Freudis Nova. He walked the next batter with a ball four wild pitch allowing the runner from third to score easily. Then came a run scoring double and a two run home run, before Chad Sykes came on to shut down the Bandits.

Burlington went quietly in the bottom of the ninth.

Newcomer Rayneldy Rosario had his first hit as a Bee with a two RBI double in the Bees four run sixth. Nonie Williams and Connor Fitzsimons both had two hits on the night. Both scored a run. Livan Soto also had two RBI.

The teams meet again at Community Field Friday night at 6:30. The players will sign team picture after the game.

